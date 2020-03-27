‘Perfectly healthy’ Texas dad dies after contracting coronavirus, family says

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KRON) – A “perfectly healthy” father of 6 died just two days after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to a report.

Adolph Mendez was 44-years-old and had no underlying health conditions, his family told the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung.

“You hear that the people who die are older, or have previous health conditions, but he was neither and the virus took him down hard,” Mendez’s wife, Angela, told the publication.

Mendez was a kindergarten teacher at Oakwood Church.

“It can happen to anyone, it’s not just a story that happens to people across the world. It’s here and it’s real and it can kill anyone, just like it did my husband,” Angela added.

Mendez leaves behind three sons and three daughters.

