SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — Police in San Antonio are looking for a man early Wednesday morning. The Texas Clear Alert Network issued a CLEAR Alert for Alexander Moreno, 27.

San Antonio Police are searching for Alexander Moreno, 27. (Texas DPS photo)

Police say Moreno is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye colored shirt, black shorts and a pair of black tennis shoes with a red outline on them.

Moreno was last seen around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the San Antonio Creekside neighborhood on the west side of the city.

If you have any information regarding Alexander Moreno, please call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

In order for a CLEAR Alert to be issued, it must meet certain criteria, including preliminary investigation verified that the adult is in imminent danger of bodily injury or death, or the adult’s disappearance is involuntary, such as an abduction or kidnapping.