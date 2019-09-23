Police officers fill stands to watch Texas teen play first game after dad killed in line of duty

MISSION, Tx. (WFLA) — After a Texas officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, his fellow men in blue vowed to take care of his family, so dozens of them showed up for his son’s first football game.

Corporal Jose “Speedy” Espericueta was shot and killed in the line of duty in June, becoming the first Mission police officer to die on the job in over 40 years, according to CNN.

After Espericueta’s death, Mission officers made a vow that they would take care of his family.

They weren’t alone.

Members of the Mission Police Department, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, and Border Patrol agents for the Rio Grande Valley showed up for Espericueta’s son Joaquin’s first football game, where he was named honorary captain.