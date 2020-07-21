WICHITA FALLS, Texas (AP) — Police in Wichita Falls say a 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.
Police say the boy was found in the vehicle Saturday evening in the driveway of a home.
He was discovered in the vehicle after adults in the house noticed he was missing.
The child was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Temperatures in Wichita Falls reached the mid-90s on Saturday.
Police are investigating the death.
Police: Texas boy, 4, found unresponsive in car dies