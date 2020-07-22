Poll: Biden and Trump neck and neck in Texas, Sen. Cornyn leads Hegar in Senate race

FILE – In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. Trump has accused his Democratic rival Biden of having connections to the “radical left” and has pilloried his relationship with China, his record on criminal justice, his plans for the pandemic and even his son’s business dealings. (AP Photo, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Quinnipiac University poll released on Thursday found that former Vice President Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Trump in Texas, while Sen. John Cornyn maintains a 9-point lead over Democrat MJ Hegar in the Texas Senate race.

The poll reports responses from 880 self-identified registered voters and was conducted from July 16-20.

Coronavirus response

According to the poll, 47% of voters approve of Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic while 48% disapprove. Abbott’s overall job approval rating is only slightly higher at 48% approving and 44% disapproving.

The coronavirus pandemic is “out of control” according to 65% of voters, though 53% believe Abbott should not issue another stay-at-home order.

Voters overwhelming support Abbott’s mask mandate with 80% approving and 19% disapproving of the order.

2020 presidential election

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a narrow 1 point lead over President Trump in Texas, according to the poll, with 45% supporting Biden and 44% supporting Trump. In June, Trump led Biden by 1 point. Independents support Biden over Trump 51-32 percent.

Texas Senate

The poll released Thursday is the first since MJ Hegar defeated Royce West in the Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate. Incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn leads Hegar 47-38 percent, according to the poll.

Despite serving in the U.S. Senate since 2002, 34% of voters still haven’t heard him. By contrast, 56% of voters haven’t heard of Hegar, who previously ran a failed campaign for Congress.

Confederate Monuments

A majority of Texas voters disapprove of removing Confederate statues from public places in the U.S. 52-39 percent.

