President Donald Trump coming back to Texas to speak at Farm Bureau Federation convention

AUSTIN (KXAN) — President Donald Trump is making another visit to the Lone Star State.
He will speak January 19 at the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual convention for the third year in a row, the organization announced.
The convention runs January 17-22 at the Austin Convention Center.
It is the group’s 101st convention.
“We are grateful that he has made agricultural issues a priority and look forward to welcoming him to Austin at a time when there is much to talk about, from trade progress to important regulatory reforms,” said Zippy Duvall, president of AFBF.
