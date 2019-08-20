President Trump now owes City of El Paso more than $569K for MAGA rally

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The President of the United States still owes the City of El Paso for a February campaign rally, and now his bill includes nearly $100,000 in late fees.

President Donald Trump held a campaign rally on Feb. 11 at the El Paso County Coliseum. That visit cost the City of El Paso $470,417 for police, firefighters and other emergency services.

The bill was due on April 26. Another invoice was issued on July 18 with 21% late fees for the six departments that provided services.

As of Aug. 17, the Trump campaign now owes $569,204.63.

The City has said in the past that it will continue to add late fees to the bill if it is not paid.