President Trump to visit Austin this week

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — President Trump will visit Austin this week, a White House official has confirmed.

The president will tour Apple’s manufacturing plant on Nov. 20.

The president will tour the company’s facilities with CEO Tim Cook in an effort to showcase a company keeping jobs in America.

In September the tech giant announced it would manufacture its new line of Mac Pro computers in Austin, not China.

The company unveiled the redesigned Mac Pro at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June with a price tag of $5,999. The computer includes components from more than a dozen American companies.

Apple said at the time it can build its computer in Texas because it was given a federal product exclusion, so it can import certain parts without paying tariffs.

In July, Trump tweeted that he might reject the exclusion, adding “Make then in the USA, no Tariffs!” He later said “A man I have a lot of liking for and respect is Tim Cook, and we’ll work it out, I think they’re going to announce that they’re going to build a plant in Texas, and if they do that I’m starting to get very happy, okay.”

Apple declined to comment when KXAN contacted the company earlier this week.

