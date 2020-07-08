President Trump to visit the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – President Donald Trump will make his way to the Permian Basin this month.
Officials with the Ector County Republican Party confirmed The President will be in town on July 29.
Details are limited at this time.
Latest Posts:
- Florida man curses out elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask at Costco
- Texas passes 10,000 confirmed new virus cases in single day
- Texas is set to execute Billy Wardlow, who was 18 when he killed a man. Experts argue that’s too young for a death sentence.
- United Airlines sending layoff notices to nearly half of US employees
- Abilene area receives $400K grant for Coronavirus response