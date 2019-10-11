Program allowing Texans to make, prescribe medicinal marijuana oils put on hold

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Compassionate Use Program, allowing people to make and prescribe medicinal oil made of marijuana, is temporary on hold.
Advocates notified their supporters this week and have questions.
“The Department’s Compassionate Use Program is not accepting applications at this time,” the Texas Department of Public Safety website states.
An interview request to the media department was declined. However, a department spokesperson sent this email in response.
“The department is suspending the current application process for licenses in the Compassionate Use Program (CUP). The department will continue to assess dispensing capacity requirements, along with the need for any additional licenses, as we work through recent legislative changes to the program,” a DPS staffer wrote.
