Ready for a vacation? You're not alone — Texans are packing their bags in droves, AAA data shows

by: Camille Rhyne

When planning your road trip itinerary, be sure to leave some extra room in your schedule for unexpected stops or side trips.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a year stuck at home, people are desperate for a vacation and over 75% of Americans say they are ready for a trip.

AAA Texas’ data shows American’s growing desires to travel as COVID-19 case numbers decrease and more businesses reopen. In January, 55% of those surveyed said they were ready to travel. By May, that number grew to 77%.

Of those planning vacations this summer, 71% have out-of-state destinations and 45% are traveling within their state.

“Many AAA Texas members are taking domestic road trips and North American air trips instead of options that have not yet fully reopened — such as cruises and international tours,” said Kent Livesay, AAA Texas VP and general manager.

AAA has several tips for summer travelers:

  • Make reservations
  • Don’t forget passports/documentation
  • Bring paper maps
  • Get your vehicle inspected
  • Bring along needed extras for safety

