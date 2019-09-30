Rep. Mac Thornberry not seeking re-election

AMARILLO, Texas (Press Release) – The U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (TX-13) released the following statement:

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of the 13th District of Texas as their congressman for the last 25 years. They have given me opportunities to serve the nation in ways I could have never imagined, including as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

“We are reminded, however, that “for everything there is a season,” and I believe that the time has come for a change. Therefore, I will not be a candidate for reelection in the 2020 election.

“As I make this decision, I realize how very fortunate I have been in my life in many ways, such as: being raised and supported by a loving family; growing up in a community where neighbor helps neighbor; having had mentors who helped guide me; and especially being blessed with a wife and children whose love and support during this “adventure” have far exceeded what anyone has a right to expect. I am very grateful to all of them.

“I am also grateful to those who have worked on my team over the years — both official and political — each of whom has a servant’s heart and has brought his or her considerable talents to help our work together be as effective as possible.

“I could not have asked for a better group of employers than the people of the 13th District. Their faith, common sense, and work ethic, along with a deep patriotism and devotion to our country, have encouraged and motivated me to do my best on their behalf. They continue to inspire me with their selfless efforts to make our communities stronger and to lend a hand to our fellow man.

I can never thank them enough for the honor of representing them in Washington and also for allowing me the privilege of working on behalf of the men and women of our military, who, with their families, are the pride of our nation as they serve us every day. “With over a year to go, I will continue to represent the people of the 13th District to the best of my ability.

Our nation faces many difficult challenges, and none of us can relax our efforts to meet and overcome them, whether at home or around the world.

“When I first announced that I was running for Congress on Veterans’ Day 1993, I quoted the great minister, Dr. Peter Marshall, who said, “A different world cannot be built by indifferent people.” In January 2021, I will no longer have the honor of representing the people of the 13th District of Texas, but I will never be indifferent to the responsibility each of us has to serve and protect our beloved nation.”

