AUSTIN (Nexstar) — From expected severe storms with the potential to produce large hail, tornadoes and damaging winds to red flag warnings and wildfires — Texas is dealing with a range of bad weather.

Alvin Hoyoung, who lives in Central Texas, was trying to shield his vehicles from hail ahead of the storms.

“My wife’s car is already in the garage, and we don’t have space for [the others], so, I just looked around for things like moving blankets, things to weigh it down,” Hoyoung said. “Plus, I found various things filled with tools and things like that.”

Alvin Hoyoung, who lives in Central Texas, was trying to shield his vehicles from hail ahead of the storms. (Courtesy: Alvin Hoyoung)

Hoyoung is especially taking warnings seriously after he said his neighborhood was hit hard before.

“All the cars just got completely mangled from hail damage,” Hoyoung said.

Central, east and north Texas are at the highest risk for severe storms Monday. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, there’s an increased fire threat in southwest Texas. It said local and state firefighters have worked to put out more than 170 wildfires across the state in the past week.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management said it already has resources in place to help with what’s to come.

“Including urban search and rescue teams if there’s a need for that and swift water boats to help navigate any flooding or water concerns there,” Wes Rapaport with TDEM said. “We communicate with local officials through the state operation center. We have staff spread out across the state, who have relationships at the local level. And there’s a process in place for local officials to submit requests for assistance.”

TDEM stresses Texans should pay attention to local recommendations to get the most up-to-date information to keep you safe.

“It’s better to be prepared,” Hoyoung said. “Fool me once, shame on me. But fool me twice — that’s where we’re at.”