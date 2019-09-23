San Antonio 3-year-old dies after being left in hot car

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A San Antonio 3-year-old has died after he was left in a hot car on Saturday afternoon.
A release from Kids and Cars said his parents returned home from a tee-ball game and he was left inside the vehicle. The National Weather Service reported temperatures of 90 to 96 degrees and heat index values of 97-101 degrees.
He is the 6th child to die in a hot car in Texas this year and the 43rd nationwide, according to the organization.
