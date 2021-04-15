SAPD: San Antonio airport on lockdown after officer-involved shooting

by: KVEO Digital Staff

PHOTO: Screengrab from NBC live feed.

San Antonio, Texas (KVEO)—The San Antonio International Airport is on lockdown Thursday after a report of a shooting, police said.

San Antonio police said in a tweet that there is no active threat to the public. No injuries are reported, according to the tweet. The incident began just after 2 p.m.

NBC-affiliate WOAI in San Antonio reports passengers were told to shelter in place while police investigated.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

