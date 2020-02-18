Selena’s life and legacy, 25 years later, will be celebrated by Latino artists at big concert

AUSTIN, Texas (NBC) — The music of the late Tejana singer Selena, who 25 years after her death still gets fans belting out the words to her enduring songs, is being celebrated this spring with a lineup of Latino artists.

The family of Selena and its entertainment company Q Productions, announced Tuesday plans for a “Selena XXV – Venticinco Años” tribute concert honoring her legacy, to be held May 9 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The concert and lineup are intended to show the influence Selena had and continues to have on Latino artists.

“Over the past 25 years, her influence and relevance has only grown through the generations,” Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s sister and CEO and president of Q Productions, said in a news release.

The official image of the 25th anniversary celebration of Selena’s life and legacy, to be celebrated on May 9, 2020 at the San Antonio Alamodome.Q Productions

She said the core values of persevering through adversity and working hard to accomplish dreams — taught by their father Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. — along with Selena’s “amazing talent and ability to connect with people” has helped sustain Selena’s legacy” and continue to make her a role model 25 years after her death.

Selena had become an international star when her fan club president and Selena boutiques manager Yolanda Saldivar shot and killed the Tejana singer in 1995 after Selena’s father found Saldivar had embezzled funds from the fan club.

Although she was not as well known at the time in the white U.S. population, Selena had superstardom fame in the U.S. Latino community and abroad. Jennifer Lopez played Selena in a 1997 biopic in a breakout role that was the catalyst for Lopez’s acting and music career.

Tejano music star Selena Perez Quintanilla performs in the Alamodome in San Antonio, on March 18, 1995.Morris Goen / AP file

Concert participants include reggaeton star and record producer Pitbull; Selena’s brother A.B. Quintanilla III Y Los Kumbia Allstarz; songwriter and actress Becky G and Los Tucanes de Tijuana, the first norteño band to perform at Coachella.

Along with being a Grammy winner, Selena was known as the Queen of Tejano music and several stars from that genre are included in the lineup, several of whom are Grammy, Latin Grammy and Tejano Music Award winners.

The concert will feature performances from Elida Y Avante; “El Gato Negro” Ruben Ramos, Pete Astudillo, who was a backup singer and dancer for Selena y los Dinos; multiple Grammy winner and Tejano music producer Gilbert Velasquez, singer and former leader of La Diferenzia Ricardo Castillón, former Fifth Harmony member and singer Ally Brooke; Isabel Marie, who performed Selena songs at other concerts including with the San Antonio Symphony and dance troupe The Lab.

The concert is from noon to 11:45 pm with tickets ranging from $40 to $200. Concert information can be found at www.Selena25.com

In addition to the concert, the family recently announced the sale of Selena/Spurs merchandise for the Spurs, San Antonio’s NBA pro basketball team. The Spurs are holding their first-ever Selena night on April 3 when the team plays the Golden State Warriors.

Although she was from Corpus Christi, Texas, Selena had a boutique in San Antonio and frequently visited and performed in the city.

