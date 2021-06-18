SEX PREDATOR: On the run is now added to Texas 10 most wanted sex offenders list

HOUSTON (CW39) He’s a registered Sex Offender, and he’s no where to be found. Now a Hunstville man has been added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List.

Brett James Martinson (Courtesy:TDPS)

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added 47 year old Brett James Martinson to this list. Martinson, is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, aggregate theft and a parole violation.

Martinson, who is affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, has been wanted since August 2020, when he violated his parole and absconded from his last known address in Huntsville. In 2004, Martinson was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child following incidents with a 4-year-old boy. In addition to Huntsville, Martinson also has ties to the Houston area and to southwestern Louisiana, including Vermillion Parish.

Martinson is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, back, right hand, left shoulder, both arms and the back of his neck. He`s been known to change the appearance of his facial hair, including growing a long beard. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Brett James Martinson (Courtesy:TDPS)

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and capture of Martinson. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested six people off the Texas 10 Most Wanted lists, including three gang members and two sex offenders. In addition, $15,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

Brett James Martinson (Courtesy:TDPS)

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

• Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

• Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website or Facebook page • Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App