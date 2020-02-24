Sheriff: At least 7 injured in Houston flea market shooting; man detained

HOUSTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says at least seven people are injured in a shooting at a Houston flea market on Sunday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said some of those injuries may have been the result of a bullet ricochet after it hit a man’s leg.

A man was detained at the scene.

Sheriff Gonzalez said around a witness reported seeing someone with a gun around 7 p.m. and at the same time heard a gunshot at 8712 Airline. He further explained that it’s a well-known location for the Hispanic community in Houston.

He said none of the seven people who were hurt had any fatal wounds. Those injured were transported to area hospitals.

No weapons are allowed at that venue where the incident happened, and he said deputies are working to figure out how it was possible that the man was able to get a weapon past 10 different peace officers from different agencies and about 15 more security guards who were there at the time.

Gonzalez added that he doesn’t believe there is any threat to the community.

Latest Posts: