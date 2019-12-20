Shootout on Dallas street kills innocent bystander

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT/CNN) – A shootout between two cars in Dallas has left one man dead and another person injured.
Police say the incident happened Wednesday night.
A witness whose car was hit told police people were shooting at each other while driving.
Morris Martin, 57, died from his injuries in a local hospital.
A woman with two children in her car was struck in the hand.
Bullets also shattered a convenience store’s window and a car’s windows.
