SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for a 75-year-old woman who has a diagnosed cognitive impairment and was last seen in San Antonio Monday afternoon.

Joyce Owens, also known as Joyce Clark, was last seen around 2 p.m. Monday on foot near 4747 Rigsby Ave. in San Antonio.

Joyce is described as a Black woman, 5’6″, 120 lbs, and grey hair. She was last seen wearing a copper-colored wig, maroon shirt, black leggings and black shoes, and she was carrying a blue suitcase.

Law enforcement officials believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.