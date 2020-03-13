Six Flags suspends operations until end of March

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) –Six Flags Over Texas and Six Flags Fiesta Texas have temporarily suspended operations until the end of March.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” said a release issued by the park. “We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.”
Six Flags said it will re-evaluate the situation at the end of March.
Guests seeking information about a previously scheduled visit are urged to go to https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/plan-your-visit/coronavirus-update.
