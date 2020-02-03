Southwest Airlines replaces Texas boy’s lost teddy bear

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) — A little boy got a surprise after he lost his teddy bear on an airplane.

Grayson Mulligan and Teddy have always been inseparable.

“I play with him a lot,” Grayson said. “I carry him around a lot.”

But on a trip from Dallas to New Orleans over the Thanksgiving holiday, something unimaginable happened.

“He noticed Teddy was gone when he had gotten to Granny and Paw-Paw’s house, and that’s when the hunt for Teddy began,” said Christina Mulligan, Grayson’s mother.

Christina posted to Southwest Airline’s Facebook page, hoping someone would find her son’s best friend.

“I called the baggage claim area, the TSA. I called the lost and found in New Orleans,” she said. “Every day. a package would show up, ‘Is that Teddy?’ It was traumatizing.”

“I freaked out,” Grayson said.

A month passed — no Teddy.

But, just this month, Grayson got a surprise from Southwest.

A new bear whose adventure to his new home was a story all of its own, which was all documented for Grayson to see.

“I felt happy because I know they cared a lot about me, and I have some flight attendant bears, too,” Grayson said.

Grayson’s new friend is named Jack.

“Because he looked like a Jack to me,” Grayson said.

Just a boy and his bear — ready for new adventures — and grateful for the kindness that brought them together.

“There’s a reason why they have that heart on their airplanes,” Christina said.

“Because they care about people,” Grayson responded.

In 2015, Southwest reunited a different boy with his stuffed tiger named Hobbes.

