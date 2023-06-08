DALLAS(KDAF)—Summertime is the perfect time to enjoy the warm weather and take a break from everyday life. If you’re looking for a fun, splashy way to cool off in Texas, then these 10 must-see water parks are where you need to be.

1. Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels is known for its tall slides, lazy rivers, and cool wave pools. With lots of attractions, there’s something for everyone here.

2. Splashway Waterpark and Campground in Sheridan offers both wet and dry fun. It has thrilling slides, a lazy river, and a swim-up bar.

3. Big Rivers Waterpark in New Caney boasts more than 20 rides and attractions, including a wave pool, lazy river, and several water slides.

4. Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring is the place to go for thrills. It has heart-stopping slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river.

5. Typhoon Texas Waterpark in Katy is a great destination for families. It offers a wave pool, lazy river, and a variety of slides.

6. Aquatica in San Antonio is a Caribbean-themed waterpark with a lazy river, a wave pool, and plenty of slides.

7. Roaring Springs Waterpark in Amarillo has plenty of thrilling attractions, including twisting slides, a wave pool, and a lazy river.

8. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Arlington is a great spot for a day of fun in the sun. It features a wave pool, slides, and a lazy river.

9. Russell’s Incredible Pool in El Paso is a great spot to cool off. It has a wave pool, a lazy river, and several slides.

10. Lubbock Water Rampage is a fun and exciting waterpark located in Lubbock, Texas. Offering a wide variety of activities, this waterpark is sure to provide a day of fun for visitors of all ages.

If you’re looking for a way to cool off this summer, why not take a splashy trip to one of these 10 must-see water parks in Texas? From thrilling slides to lazy rivers, there’s something for everyone at these fun-filled destinations.