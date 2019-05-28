Stamford pool offers free admission for all ages during 2019 season

The City of Stamford will offer free admission for all ages to the Stamford City Pool throughout the 2019 summer pool season.

STAMFORD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Stamford will offer free admission for all ages to the Stamford City Pool throughout the 2019 summer pool season.

"After our announcement last June that a generous community member would sponsor admission for the remainder of the summer, our pool admission numbers nearly tripled," said James Decker, Mayor of Stamford. "We were elated when the same community member asked to renew this sponsorship for the entire 2019 season and into the foreseeable future."

The pool opens this coming Saturday, June 1, at 1 pm for the annual Splash Day. This year's Splash Day will be a step towards growing the city pool as a fun destination for families and visitors of all ages. Several local food trucks and vendors will offer food and drinks in the park area adjacent to the pool. In addition, the first $100 of purchases at the pool concession stand on Saturday will be sponsored by Mayor James Decker and wife Lauren Decker.

Visitors will also benefit from pool improvements courtesy of a new partnership with the Stamford Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber has purchased new lounge chairs, picnic tables, and shades. This project, spearheaded by pool lifeguard and Stamford teenage leader Luke Thane, is the first step in a multiyear pool improvement project and is designed to provide a more relaxing and enjoyable pool experience for all.

The city pool is located on West McHarg Street in Stamford, adjacent to Wendeborn Field and the US Highway 277 bypass. Pool hours are 1 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday through Saturday, beginning June 1 and continuing through August. For additional pool information, or to schedule private parties, please contact pool managers Sabrina and Ronnie Casey.

