State Rep. Poncho Nevárez turns himself in to authorities after dropping envelope with cocaine

State Rep. Poncho Nevárez, an Eagle Pass Democrat and House chairman, turned himself into authorities to be booked on felony drug possession charges Thursday evening and was released after posting his bond of $10,000, according to both the lawmaker and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“I did,” Nevárez said in a text message to The Texas Tribune. “Last night in Maverick County.”

The statement from DPS said the investigation involving Nevárez “remains active and no further information is available at this time.”

Nevárez arrived for booking hours after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. That arrest warrant cited surveillance footage of the lawmaker in September dropping an envelope with cocaine as he was leaving the Austin airport.

Before the warrant was issued, Nevárez, chairman of the Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee, confirmed to the Tribune that the “news is true” — and that the events detailed prompted his recent announcement to not seek reelection.

“I do not have anyone to blame but myself,” he said in that statement. Nevárez also mentioned he plans to seek treatment.

The lawmaker faces a charge of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. That carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

