Statewide average gas price drops again

(Big 2/Fox 24) – The Texas average gas price dropped again this week, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The average price per gallon in Texas is currently sitting at $1.85, four cents less than this day last weekend, and 59 cents lower than this day last year.

“Historically, gas prices in Texas tend to fluctuate during August, and drivers will likely see some fluctuation this month as well,” AAA Texas spokesman Daniel Armbruster said in a statement. “However, prices likely won’t spike due to continued COVID-19 concerns and lower demand for gasoline.”

AAA Texas says crude prices have recovered as well but it has not been significant enough to drive the current gas prices.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.06, which is just behind the national average of $2.18.

