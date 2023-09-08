LUBBOCK, Texas — Cody Dean Sullivan, 34, of Jayton, agreed to plead guilty to Attempted Transfer of Obscene Material to a Minor after he was caught in an undercover sting online, according to federal court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Friday.

According to federal court records, a law enforcement officer conducted an online chat operation on July 27 where she posed as a 15-year-old Lubbock girl, referred to in court documents as “Jane Doe.” Court records stated Sullivan contacted her first.

“Sullivan acknowledged her age and said she was too young,” Court records stated. According to court documents, Sullivan also acknowledged he could go to jail and told her not to tell anyone. Court documents stated, “Sullivan quickly became sexually suggestive in the conversations with Doe.”

Note: Certain details could be graphic to some readers.

Court records said Sullivan sent several lewd messages, including photos and videos of his genitals to who he thought was an underage girl. According to court documents, Sullivan made plans to meet Doe in Lubbock to “engage in sexual activity.”

Sullivan arrived as planned and was taken into custody. Court records stated Sullivan admitted he knew what he was doing was wrong and told authorities he “planned to meet with a 15 or 16-year-old girl for sex.”

According to court documents, officers found condoms in Sullivan’s vehicle when he was arrested. Public records show Sullivan was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on July 29 and faced a state charge of Online Solicitation of a Minor with Sexual Conduct. He was released on bond on July 31. If a judge accepts Sullivan’s plea agreement, he will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 10 years in prison. Federal court documents did not indicate the status of Sullivan’s state charges.