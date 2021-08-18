Suspect in shooting of Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy captured

Blue Alert issued for a man accused of shooting at a Clay County deputy near Wichita Falls. Last seen driving white Cadillac. (DPS photo)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The suspect who shot a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy outside of a Jolly truck stop and fled the scene Monday night is in custody after days of searching by multiple law enforcement agencies.

Joshua Lee Green from Arlington was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer according to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde who went live on Facebook to announce that Green had been captured.

The incident happened Monday, August 16 around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 287 near the Jolly Truck Stop when authorities said Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Breanton Chitwood attempted to pull the man over.

As Chitwood walked up to the vehicle he was shot, but recovered and returned fire.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Cadillac sedan, which was located in the 1100 block of Brook Avenue in Wichita Falls by the Wichita Falls Police Department on Tuesday, August 17.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde, Chitwood was shot in his bulletproof vest and was released from the hospital earlier Tuesday morning.