TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Luis Angel Montes in relation to the death of his girlfriend, Camerina Trujillo Perez, the subject of a CLEAR Alert sent to Texas residents last week.

A warrant has been issued for Montes’ arrest, TCSO announced. Bail is set at $1 million. Montes is not in custody as of midday Friday.

The CLEAR Alert for the 38-year-old woman last seen in Pflugerville was discontinued Saturday night. The news that Montes allegedly murdered her came roughly a week later.

Both Perez and Montes were reported missing by family members on Jan. 25, TCSO reported. They were last seen Jan. 24.

The sheriff’s office said it learned through its investigation Montes had reportedly made threatening statements about Perez in the past and issued the CLEAR Alert.

The sheriff’s office said while gathering evidence “a disturbing chain of events began to emerge.” It said evidence shows Montes killed Perez early on Jan. 25.

“This is a horrible outcome, and my heart goes out to Camerina’s friends and family. We are doing everything we can to find Luis Montes and bring justice to her loved ones,” TCSO Sheriff Sally Hernandez said in a release.

Below is a photo of Montes provided by TCSO.

Photo: Travis County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about the case or the location of Montes is asked to call the TCSO tip line at (512)854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.