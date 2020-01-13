Texas baby in stolen car found shivering 20 miles away

HOUSTON (CNN) — A couple walked into a gas station in Houston and it turned into a nightmare situation.
Deputies say around midnight 21-year-old Kimberly Cook and her boyfriend 29-year-old Anthony Blue left their 16-month old asleep in a running, unlocked car in the parking lot.
When they came back out, the car and the baby inside were gone.
20 miles away, a ranger was closing up a park, when he spotted what he thought was an animal but it was the infant, shivering in its onesie.
The child was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Not long after, deputies spotted the vehicle.
And after a short chase, they arrested two suspects for kidnapping and auto theft.
Cook and Blue have been charged with child endangerment.
Latest Posts:
- KRBC Monday Evening Forecast: Crazy temperature roller-coaster by the end of the week!
- New bill to change how independent contractors are classified in California under scrutiny
- Monday, January 13: Patchy fog for Tuesday, then sunny and pleasant
- AG calling on Apple to help unlock answers in Pensacola shooting investigation
- Telemundo Abilínea – 13 de Enero, 2020