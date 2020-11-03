Texas congressional delegation “ground zero” for 2020 fight — how much Republican, how much Democratic?

Results to be updated in the AP map inside this story

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday evening, as election results roll in, Texans will learn if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was able to make good on a rallying cry she made in March 2019 while speaking in Austin.

Speaker Pelosi said, “Texas is ground zero for us in the next election.”

By next election, she meant November 3, 2020. According to the Texas Tribune, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee built a Texas target list of 10 GOP-held districts. The Tribune said that is more seats than the committee is working to flip in any other state.

Republicans, by the way, would like two seats back that Democrats won in the 2018 mid-terms – one in Dallas and the other in Houston.

Prior to election night and continuing through a lame-duck session after the election, the Texas delegation to the U.S. House is 23 Republicans, and 13 Democrats.

Below are results from the Associated Press (AP). To see how the various races for U.S. House in Texas are going click on the word “House.” It will open up a menu to see each House race one-by-one.