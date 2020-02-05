Texas court holds hearing on fight over baby’s life support

FORT WORTH (AP) — An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of a Texas mother who does not want a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for her 1-year-old daughter.
Texas’ Second Court Court of Appeals in Fort Worth is considering the case after a lower court said Cook Children’s Medical Center could remove Tinslee Lewis from life support.
The appeals court has said the child will remain on life support until it makes a final ruling. The hospital’s doctors have said Tinslee is in pain and will never recover.
Her mother, Trinity Lewis, has said she doesn’t think Tinslee is suffering.
Latest Posts:
- Newly hired gas station worker stole $17,000 on his first shift, police say
- US conducts test flight of unarmed Minuteman 3 missile
- Trump impeachment acquittal on track ahead of Senate vote
- VIDEO: Kansas City police arrest two people who sped through barricade at Chiefs parade
- Scientists discover a weed compound that may be 30 times more powerful than THC