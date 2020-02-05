Texas court holds hearing on fight over baby’s life support

This Nov. 8, 2019 photo provided by Texas Right to Life shows Tinslee Lewis. A Texas appeals court on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for Tinslee Lewis, an 11-month-old girl who doctors say is in pain and will not get better. (Texas Right to Life via AP)

FORT WORTH (AP) — An appeals court heard arguments Tuesday in the case of a Texas mother who does not want a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for her 1-year-old daughter.

Texas’ Second Court Court of Appeals in Fort Worth is considering the case after a lower court said Cook Children’s Medical Center could remove Tinslee Lewis from life support.

The appeals court has said the child will remain on life support until it makes a final ruling. The hospital’s doctors have said Tinslee is in pain and will never recover.

Her mother, Trinity Lewis, has said she doesn’t think Tinslee is suffering.

