Texas DPS holds third briefing on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held a briefing on Thursday morning with updates on Operation Lonestar.

This was the third briefing that was held by Texas DPS.

At the briefing, officials gave an update on the increase in armed individuals near the riverbanks in Starr County.

“This activity we’re seeing on the Mexican side of men that are armed and have body armor, that’s of interest,” said DPS regional director, Victor Escalon.

Escalon said there’s “no doubt” the armed men want to intimidate law enforcement.

Officials also gave an update on the number of migrants and drugs that have been seized since the start of Operation Lonestar in March.

According to officials, since March 4, DPS has seized:

9,698 pounds of marijuana

1,200 pounds of cocaine

1,563 pounds of methamphetamine

Over 29 million lethal doses of fentanyl

They have also apprehended 71,000 migrants.

Included in the briefing was footage of a car chase involving a human smuggler. The video, which was streamed live on Facebook by the driver, shows her losing control, crashing and being arrested.

The briefing can be watched in full below: DISCLAIMER — This is a recording from a previously LIVE event – foul language, graphic video are heard, shown.