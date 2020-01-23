Texas DPS launches new app to help report suspicious activity

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) – The Texas Department of Public Safety launches a new app to further protect the community.

The iWatch Texas Mobile App is designed for residents to report any suspicious activities or behaviors that indicate criminal terroristic threats.

Sgt. Maria Montalvo, Texas DPS, “When people report activities, we do follow up and that’s another way of the community assisting us. We have to work together, not only as law enforcement but as a community, as a whole to solve problems. By you giving up tips and leads this actually does help and assist.”

Residents can also report school related threats on the app. The iWatch Texas App is not designed to report emergencies.

