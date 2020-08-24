Texas DPS looking for information on 1979 murder of 7-year-old child

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking leads in the 1979 homicide of 7-year-old Elizabeth Lynne Barclay, and an increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for her death if the tip is received before the next featured Texas Rangers cold case is announced. A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website.

Just over 40 years ago, on Oct. 23, 1979, Barclay was walking with her younger brother and a friend in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway in Dallas. It was the last time she was seen alive. The trio was approached by a black male — who was approximately 30 to 35 years old — driving a dark-colored vehicle with a trunk lid that wouldn’t close all the way. The car stopped, and the male suspect exited the vehicle. Witness say the man grabbed Barclay and struck her several times as he carried her back to his car.

In December 1979, Barclay’s remains were found on the side of a rural road in Van Zandt County. After a lengthy investigation by the Dallas Police Department, the case stalled. About a year ago, the Texas Rangers reopened the investigation. Anyone with information about the homicide or the identity of the offender is urged to come forward. Today, the offender would likely be over 70 years old.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers cold case website or by phone at 1-800-346-3242 (Missing Persons Hotline).

The DPS Texas Rangers Unsolved Homicides website provides information on more than 125 cases in an effort to garner public interest in unsolved or cold cases. Texas Crime Stoppers offers rewards (funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division and administered by DPS) of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for any Rangers cold cases listed on the website. For more information, visit the Texas Rangers cold case website.

As part of a DPS public awareness program, one case from the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation (Cold Case) Program will be featured bi-monthly in an effort to generate new investigative leads and bring attention to these cold cases. The Texas Crime Stoppers reward is increased up to $6,000 for the featured case in hopes that the higher reward money will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured.

The Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigations Program was created to assist Texas law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved homicides or violent serial crimes. Since there is no statute of limitations for the offense of murder, investigators pursue these cases to a successful resolution or until no viable leads remain.