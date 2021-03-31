Texas DPS trooper Chad Walker dies days after being shot during driver assist in Limestone County

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning as one of its own who died in the line of duty.

Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was taken off life support Wednesday after being shot multiple times on March 26 after stopping on the side of FM 2383 outside Mexia to help a person with a broken-down vehicle.

“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”

DeArthur Pinson Jr., allegedly shot Walker, then fled the scene. It led Texas DPS to issue a Blue Alert, meaning they were looking for someone who was thought to have critically injured or killed a member of law enforcement.

Pinson Jr., was later found dead at a residence on Highway 84, west of Mexia, and Texas DPS believes he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Walker is survived by his wife and four children. He was taken off life support after his organs were donated, Texas DPS said.

Gov. Greg Abbott asked Texas law enforcement to turn on their red and blue lights for one minute at 1 p.m. on Thursday to honor Walker.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty,” said Abbott in a press release. “Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans.”