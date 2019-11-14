Texas family told to take down snowman because it was “too early” for Christmas decorations

A San Antonio family was told to take down their Christmas decorations because it was too early (Photo: WOAI)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – A Texas family was told to take down an inflatable snowman on their front lawn by their homeowner’s association because it was they deemed it “too early” for Christmas decorations.

Claudia Simonis, who lives in a suburb outside San Antonio, decorated her yard with her husband back on November 1 with a large inflatable snowman, a Santa helicopter, and a reindeer.

According to a report from NBC News, Simonis did this because she was pregnant and her due date was Christmas Day. She told NBC News she wanted to decorate early just in case.

Days later, the homeowner’s association sent the family a letter saying the decorations were a violation and needed to be removed.

“I’m pregnant. And it took us forever to put them up,” she said to NBC. “If anything, we’re adding more stuff.”

Simonis put the letter on Facebook and many of the residents of her neighborhood were outraged by it.

The homeowner’s association did not respond to comment to NBC News.

