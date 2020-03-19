1  of  49
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Texas gas prices at lowest level in more than a year

Texas News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a woman pumps gas at a convenience store in Pittsburgh. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, March 15, 2020, that gas prices could continue to fall as demand shrinks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The effects of the coronavirus have reached the oil industry and it is showing through the price of gas.

According to AAA, the statewide average for unleaded fuel is $1.91/gallon. This is the lowest level for Texas since January 2019.

COVID-19 has many across the state into their home and away from public places, plummeting the demand for oil and forcing prices to shrink.

“As demand falls for oil and gasoline, prices are plummeting at the pumps. Concerns about the impact on gasoline demand from coronavirus, and disagreements regarding oil production between OPEC and non-OPEC countries, have been major factors which have pushed prices down.”

Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas Spokesman

The cheapest price for gasoline can be found in Sherman at $1.71 while the most expensive is in Midland at $2.11.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss