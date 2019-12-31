Texas has the most drunk driving fatalities in the nation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Lubbock Police Department, alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety are urging drivers to drive sober this New Year’s Eve – as Texas has the most drunk driving fatalities according to MADD.

In a PSA to all drivers, LPD showed dash-cam video of a drunk driving crash that put a Lubbock Sheriff’s Corporal in danger 10 years ago. In the video, the drunk driver goes over the median and hits the patrol car head on.

“We don’t see most collisions, but this dash cam shows in graphic detail what this kind of crash can look like,” said Allison Matherly, a Public Information Officer with the Lubbock Police Department. “It’s devastating to watch, and can happen just because one person is doing the wrong thing.”

If you see someone driving erratically or witness an accident, you should call 911 immediately.

