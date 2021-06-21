Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings

HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re traveling around southeast Texas today, we have a warning for your. We’re tracking dangerous heat around Texas with multiple counties on high alert for excessive heat. Heat index values could rise to 115° or higher in some parts of Texas like Rio Grande Plains and west of Corpus Christi.

For tour travelers, Big Bend is excessively hot right now.

Heat advisories and warnings are being issued for may parts of Texas. CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has this look.

CW39 Chief meteorologist Adam Krueger has information on your rain chances. Plus, your 7-day forecast.

