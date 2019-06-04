Texas High School grad throws pizza party for homeless women and children

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A Texas high school grad is a great example of giving back.

Instead of her own party to celebrate her graduation, Leanne Carrasco wanted to make a difference. So, she threw a pizza party for homeless women and kids at the Star of Hope Center in Houston.

She provided dozens of pizzas and hundreds of personal hygiene bags. She says she wanted to make sure they knew that someone cared.

"You don't see this all the time and it's very fulfilling to know that I'm able to help others instead of just helping myself, and it feels so amazing," said Carrasco.

Carrasco plans to study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.