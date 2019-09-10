Texas high schooler hospitalized after using vape pen at school

File – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon’s public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using an e-cigarette had purchased a vaping device containing marijuana oil at a state-legal dispensary. The death is the second linked by public health officials nationwide to vaping and the first linked to an e-cigarette purchased at a dispensary. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

TOMBALL, Texas (KETK) – A Texas high schooler was hospitalized Monday after using a vape pen during an after-school event, according to Tomball ISD.

In a statement, the district said the student experienced a medical emergency, and the staff immediately called 911.

According to our sister station KPRC, a witness who took her younger sister to the event said that the child “was hitting [the vape pen], he didn’t feel well, he passed out…”

Local police say the boy was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people to stop using e-cigarette products as they investigate what’s causing an outbreak of lung-related illnesses.

The CDC said it hasn’t identified what’s causing the problems, but said all the victims have a history of using e-cigarette products.

Tomball ISD Full Statement:

“Tomball ISD can confirm a student at Tomball High School experienced a medical emergency during an after school activity involving a vape pen. A staff member immediately recognized the emergency, assisted with the incident as the student became ill and called 911 immediately. An ambulance arrived and the student was transported to a local hospital where family members were present. We have no new details on the student’s health at this time. In Tomball ISD, educational resources have been put in place and the district will continue its efforts to educate students and parents on the negative effects of vaping.”