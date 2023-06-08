DALLAS(KDAF)—It is clear that Texans love themselves, but why? Do they love the cowboy boots, the Texan accent, or something else?

Texas is known for its legendary cowboy culture, its large cities, its diverse landscapes, its delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, and its strong southern hospitality.

It is also famous for its cattle and oil industry, its rodeos, its music, and its unique Texan culture. An animal information website, A-Z Animals, listed 25 things Texans love about themselves. A-Z animals said, “The food, history, wildlife, and culture are so unique that the state is renowned throughout the world”.

The top 25 things Texans love about themselves: