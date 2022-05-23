SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of impersonating a police officer and demanding entry into a home was arrested.

Salvatore Alfieri IV, 38, was arrested for impersonating a public servant, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony, unlawful restraint, and interference of emergency request for assistance, according to a post by Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 21, Alfieri was impersonating a police officer, while wearing a police insignia and carrying a handgun, authorities said.

He identified himself as an officer with the San Antonio Police Department, and demanded entry into a home, saying he needed to search the premises for “contraband.”

Alfieri then took the victims cellphones, leaving the scene in a Ford Escape, according to the post.

“We were fortunate that this suspect did not hurt anyone in this case. However, the calm way he went about it seems like this is neither his first, nor his last attempt. We felt it necessary to warn the public to be on the lookout,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.