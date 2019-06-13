Texas mom claims she was kicked out of public kiddie pool for nursing baby

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KPRC/ NBC News) — A Texas mother says she was kicked out of a pool because she refused to cover up while breastfeeding her son.

Misty Daugereaux says she took her 10-month-old son, 4-year-old old son and 4-year-old nephew to the pool at the Nessler Park Family Aquatic Center in Texas City. The mother of two says her baby got hungry while they were in the kiddie pool, so she began to breastfeed him.

“I had a slit down in my bathing suit so I kind of slid it over to the side and I put him on and I had my hand kinda covering the top of my skin and a lifeguard came from behind me a kind of leaned over my shoulder and was like ma’am are you breastfeeding? And I was like, ‘Yes, as a matter of fact, I am,'” she said.

Daugereaux says minutes later a manager approached her, asked if she was breastfeeding and proceeded to tell her to cover up or leave the pool. She says the manager cited the center’s policy.

“She was just telling me she was requesting that I leave and then I said you can call whomever you need to call ’cause I’m not leaving for breastfeeding my son,” Daugereaux said.

The nursing mom says that’s when a Texas City police officer showed up and told her that the manager wanted her gone.