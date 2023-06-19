DALLAS(KDAF)—You’re ever heading to Texas, make sure you pack plenty of extra brake pads!

According to a website that ranks world populations, Texas is ranked #16 for having the worst drivers in the county.

World Population said, “SmartAsset’s 2020 analysis evaluated three metrics to determine the states with the worst drivers. The first metric was the percentage of insured drivers within the state. The next metric was the number of DUI arrests per every thousand drivers. The third metric was the number of fatalities per 100,000 miles driven”.

They also mention that based on this information, SmartAsset found that five out of the top ten states with the worst drivers were located in the South: Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, and Texas.

The Top 10 Worst Drivers by State: