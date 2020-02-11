Texas student growing hair for ill sister told to cut it

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) — A Texas teen is no longer going to his high school after he was forced to chose between helping his ill sister or sticking by the school’s policy on hair styles.

Maggie Johnson says, “I get like nauseated, and I like throw up, and like I’ll get like a real bad headache.”

11-year-old Maggie is just like any other fifth grader.

She loves school and sports, but hit a big hurdle in October of 2019 when she was diagnosed with Wegener’s Disease.

Maggie Johnson says, “I have to get chemo, dialysis.”

An auto immune disease affecting your kidneys.

The treatments she’s getting are now threatening her long curly red hair.

Maggie Johnson says, “Some spots in my hair like has came out, like this like started falling out..”

That’s when her 16-year-old brother and best friend Newt stepped in to save the day.

He’s growing in his hair in case I need a wig.

Newt Johnson says, “And it made me feel good that I could do something for her.”

Alan Johnson says, “Of course it’s gonna make any dad proud, you know, that they’re thinking of their siblings like that.

Newt started going out his hair for locks of love.

Newt Johnson says, “You have to be, have eight to 14 inches to get it cut off.”

But he hit a snag when the principal at Poth High School told him he’d have to cut it.

Newt Johnson says, “If it wasn’t cut by Monday then I couldn’t come back to school.”

Newt, like all the other students in the district was given a student handbook with hair policies for students at the beginning of the school year.

“It can’t be any longer than, uh, the shoulder length. It’s got to be above the ears.”

The caring brother stood his ground.

He did not get a haircut.

Newt Johnson says, “It really stressed me out because I already worried about my sister.”

Maggie Johnson says, “I don’t understand why he has to get in trouble for doing this for me.”

Newt spoke with his parents and designed it to be home-schooled, to avoid adding more stress on his parents.

Something he says his dad taught him.

Alan Johnson says, “Pick your battles. You know, if it’s something you believe in, you just, just have to go for it.”

Newt is still growing out his hair for his sister.

He says he also plans on help others who are also suffering hair loss.

