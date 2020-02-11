Texas toddler goes viral for “Frozen” dance in snow

TEXAS (KLBK) — A Texas toddler went viral after her mom posted a video of her performing the song “Let it Go” from Disney’s Frozen in the snow.

The video, posted by her mother Kristi Michele, was taken on February 5, when the region was hit with several inches of snow.

It shows 2-year-old Madelyn passionately performing the song while dressed up as Elsa.

The post quickly went viral, being seen over 47 million times on Facebook, even being shared by the voice of Elsa herself, Idina Menzel.

Michele said her daughter has been obsessed with Elsa since she saw “Frozen 2”.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.

