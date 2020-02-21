Texas woman sentenced to jail after violating parole for using baby as collateral

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who used her baby as collateral for a debt was sentenced to nine months in state jail after a judge ordered her probation to be revoked.

Amy Colyer, 26, was arrested for violating her probation stemming from a conviction for child endangerment.

According to authorities, Colyer left her 5-week-old baby with a man she owed money to.

Police said the baby was malnourished and consumed four bottles of formula very quickly.

Colyer was convicted of child endangerment and sentenced to five years probation.

Colyer was arrested again in 2017 for violation of probation after police received a report of a woman stealing $100 from a man at a hotel and then trying to stab him.

In that case, the judge allowed Colyer to remain on probation after serving 110 days in jail.

