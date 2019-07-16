Texas woman severely beaten over inner tube in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (WOAI) – A Texas woman is recovering after she was severely beaten over an inner tube.

The family of the woman named Lindsey says she had been floating in an inner tube down a river in New Braunfels over the weekend when the attack happened.

Lindsey said she and her husband had finished their tubing trip down the river and set their tubes aside for just a few moments.

That’s when a group of four women and a man began to pick them up. When she went to ask the women what they were doing, she was attacked.

Lindsey’s injuries after the attack were so severe, a plastic surgeon had to work for hours to stitch her face back together, according to her family.

She says she doesn’t remember anything after asking what they were doing. But her husband said he tried to help, but the attackers fled.

The camp ground did not comment on the attack.

No word yet from the Comal County Sheriff’s Department.